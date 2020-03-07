Eaton Vance Management Purchases 18,769 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 280.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.1% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 58,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.92.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $225.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.