Eaton Vance Management Purchases 395 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Westrock were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 388.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,499. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

