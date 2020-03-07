Eaton Vance Management Sells 158,406 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 158,406 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.14% of bluebird bio worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

Shares of BLUE opened at $68.16 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $63.95 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.