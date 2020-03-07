Eaton Vance Management Sells 22,469 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 426,817 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 124,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

OMC stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

