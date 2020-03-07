EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDPFY. Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Get EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A alerts:

EDPFY opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.48.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.