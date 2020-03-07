Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.10 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ekso Bionics an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 286.13% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

