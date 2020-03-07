Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.06% of Elastic worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after buying an additional 1,227,820 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,829 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,753,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 645,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,749,000 after acquiring an additional 302,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

In other news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 341,325 shares in the company, valued at $23,042,850.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,381 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $447,067.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,431 shares of company stock worth $7,810,692 over the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

