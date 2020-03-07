Emerald Advisors LLC Invests $520,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 105.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $142.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

