Endeavour Mining (EDV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Endeavour Mining to post earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$23.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -15.03. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.24 and a 52-week high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total transaction of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,197,778.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDV shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.75.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.