EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. EQM Midstream Partners traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 32046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $14,283,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.95 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.73%. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.96%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

