Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

PACW stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.