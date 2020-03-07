Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,672,060,000 after purchasing an additional 641,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,426,000 after purchasing an additional 262,321 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,116,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,119 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,492,000 after acquiring an additional 194,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

