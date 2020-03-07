Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) vs. Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Critical Contrast

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 0 6 5 1 2.58 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $90.73, indicating a potential upside of 79.80%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 48.92%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -65.49% -98.94% -38.29% Leap Therapeutics N/A -300.58% -161.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $148.36 million 9.36 -$97.17 million ($3.59) -14.06 Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -1.05

Leap Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esperion Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

