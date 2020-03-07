E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Raymond James cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.