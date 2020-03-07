Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $109.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $114.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Mathy sold 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $535,622.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,856 shares of company stock worth $11,506,716. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

