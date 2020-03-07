Expedia Group Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.32.

EXPE opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

