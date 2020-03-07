Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price

News articles about NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NXP Semiconductors earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the semiconductor provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

