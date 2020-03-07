Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns News Impact Rating of -1.77

News articles about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a daily sentiment score of -1.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

