Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fang (NYSE:SFUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Fang stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.08. Fang has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFUN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fang in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fang in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fang in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fang by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fang by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

