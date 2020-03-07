Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ferrari by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,402 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 289.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $152.18 on Friday. Ferrari NV has a 1 year low of $126.82 and a 1 year high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

