Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.54, 1,918,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 735,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FOE. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $16,257,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ferro by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,798,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after buying an additional 288,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $864.49 million, a P/E ratio of 150.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. Ferro’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

