FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77.

FERROVIAL S A/ADR Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

