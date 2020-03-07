Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $104.73 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 147.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.