First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FCHS stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

