First Foundation Advisors Acquires 216 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.57 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

