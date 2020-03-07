First Foundation Advisors Buys Shares of 10,930 Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tidewater by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tidewater by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tidewater by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tidewater by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDW opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

