First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

ECL stock opened at $194.41 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.05 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

