First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 52,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,869,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,519,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,225,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 985,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after buying an additional 83,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

