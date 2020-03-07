First Foundation Advisors Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

NYSE JPS opened at $9.50 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.