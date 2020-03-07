First Foundation Advisors Has $224,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NID. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 61.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 27.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 158,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

NID stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

