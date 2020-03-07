First Foundation Advisors Has $244,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

ET opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Insiders acquired 4,105,800 shares of company stock worth $43,901,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

