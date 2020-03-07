First Foundation Advisors Has $248,000 Holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the third quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

VMO opened at $12.91 on Friday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

