First Foundation Advisors Invests $156,000 in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 12,790.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 1,387,856 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $11,570,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 628,050 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 83.3% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,070,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 486,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

