First Foundation Advisors Invests $98,000 in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 1,872.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 424,334 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 220,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 103.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.18 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

