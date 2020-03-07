First Foundation Advisors Makes New $209,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

NYSE IFF opened at $122.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average is $126.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 72,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,199,251.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 821,309 shares of company stock worth $107,490,675 and have sold 2,734 shares worth $356,066. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

