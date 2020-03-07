First Foundation Advisors Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

AMAT stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

