First Foundation Advisors Purchases Shares of 30,267 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $718.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 135,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $738,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,811,044.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,990 shares of company stock valued at $77,018 and sold 533,018 shares valued at $2,890,567. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

