First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Square Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

OXSQ opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $241.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.