First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,391 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average of $135.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

