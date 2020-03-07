First Foundation Advisors Sells 4,763 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $102.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

