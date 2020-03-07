First Foundation Advisors Sells 921 Shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 906.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

