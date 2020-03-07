First Foundation Advisors Trims Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Macerich were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Macerich stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Macerich’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. bought 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,417 shares of company stock valued at $889,115 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

