First National Bank of South Miami Makes New Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Corteva by 19,499.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Corteva by 214.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,199,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

