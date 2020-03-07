First National Bank of South Miami Purchases Shares of 399 CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CONE. Bank of America lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock worth $8,204,695. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

