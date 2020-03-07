FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.39

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 264109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. UBS Group increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,581,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,102,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $252,280,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,883,000 after buying an additional 3,466,256 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $78,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

