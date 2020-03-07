FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of FTI Consulting worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $112.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.38. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $130.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

