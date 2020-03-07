FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

