FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

TSE:GUD opened at C$6.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.65 million and a P/E ratio of 45.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.69. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$6.51 and a 1 year high of C$8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

