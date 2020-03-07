FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issued By B. Riley

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,180,000 after purchasing an additional 111,601 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,432,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

