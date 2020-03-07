FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Shares of MIDD opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.38. Middleby has a 52 week low of $97.89 and a 52 week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. Middleby’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Middleby by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $3,860,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

